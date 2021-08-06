Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Greenhill & Co., Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 15.26%.

GHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

