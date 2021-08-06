Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for EVERTEC, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EVERTEC in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for EVERTEC’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 27.07%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of EVTC opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

