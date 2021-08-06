Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

ATVI opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

