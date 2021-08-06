Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skillz Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skillz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $12.35 on Friday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,454,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,346,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

