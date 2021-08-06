Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Issued By KeyCorp

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,647 shares of company stock valued at $245,287 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.