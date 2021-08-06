Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Calavo Growers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calavo Growers in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

CVGW has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 266,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,957. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.26 million, a PE ratio of 198.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

