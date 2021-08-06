Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Issued By Scotiabank

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

