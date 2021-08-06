Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Raised by Analyst

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Timken in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,531 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

