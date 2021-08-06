Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issued By William Blair

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICF International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75. ICF International has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $102.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 34.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

