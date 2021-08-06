Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $4,398.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $11.05 or 0.00027413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00148827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00101453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,390.42 or 1.00235443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.51 or 0.00835101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

