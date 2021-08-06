PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 249 ($3.25). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.25), with a volume of 297,358 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30.

In related news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha bought 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £54,834 ($71,640.97).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

