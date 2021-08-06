PumaPay Market Cap Reaches $5.45 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $483,952.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00058663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00912215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00099066 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00042936 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

