PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.08.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.37. 502,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78. PTC has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

