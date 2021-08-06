Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

PRU traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.24. 51,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

