Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

TARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TARA stock remained flat at $$7.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

