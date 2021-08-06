Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

