ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.02% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.02 ($23.55).

ETR:PSM opened at €15.17 ($17.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

