ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,389. The firm has a market cap of $744.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

