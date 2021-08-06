Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

PLD stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $130.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

