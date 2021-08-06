Project Inverse (XIV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $608,961.23 and $1.96 million worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00112014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00147721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,607.68 or 0.99828808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.69 or 0.00825255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

