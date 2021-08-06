Progress Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 9th

Progress Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Progress Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Progress Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Progress Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Progress Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $482,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

