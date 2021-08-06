Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.65 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 2,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Profire Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,077 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

