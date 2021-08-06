Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $102.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.43.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

PCOR stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,306,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $12,344,000.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

