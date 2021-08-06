Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 261,320 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 3,703.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chewy worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 758.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 502.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,597.00, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

