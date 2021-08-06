Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.27 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $23,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,821,000 after buying an additional 144,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $105,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH opened at $158.28 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 10.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.