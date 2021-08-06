Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.28 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,379 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LSI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $121.01 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.99 and a 52-week high of $121.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

