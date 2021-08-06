Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $21,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 110.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 92,721 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 270,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

