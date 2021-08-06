Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Badger Meter worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 16.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after buying an additional 96,351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $100.99 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.22.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

