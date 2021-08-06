Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,477 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 865,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

DDD opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

