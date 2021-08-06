Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $3,800,212.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,417,305.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $2,760,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,034,737 shares of company stock worth $17,959,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.