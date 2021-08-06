Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,665 shares of company stock valued at $115,655. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $5,384,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $27,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $4,569,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $7,870,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.