Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

