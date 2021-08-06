Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SunPower were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SunPower by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. On average, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Truist dropped their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.