Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $989,000 Holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Power REIT were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Power REIT by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PW stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 48.46, a current ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $120.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Power REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

