Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 65.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Badger Meter by 84.1% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 29,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Badger Meter by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMI opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

