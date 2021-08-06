Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 8,919 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,149,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,055 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

