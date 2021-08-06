PRIA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00009676 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $272,542.44 and $3.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00058732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.56 or 0.00914883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00042987 BTC.

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

