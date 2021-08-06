Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.71.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

