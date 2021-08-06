Prasanna Dhore Sells 2,001 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE EFX traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.61. 24,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $264.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

