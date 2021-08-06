Power Ledger (POWR) Price Down 24% This Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $132.38 million and $153.17 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00058121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.16 or 0.00901131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00098872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00042549 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

