PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0166 on Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $67.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,882.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.71 or 0.06717687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $556.73 or 0.01298258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00348471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00124066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.87 or 0.00610667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.30 or 0.00341165 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00294882 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,513,282 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.