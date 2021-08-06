Portion Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.15 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Portion has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $439,706.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Portion has traded up 193.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00055700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00864671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00096204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00041929 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,482,830 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

