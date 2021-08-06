Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:CPOP)

Pop Culture Group’s (NASDAQ:CPOP) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Pop Culture Group had issued 6,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $37,200,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPOP opened at $5.23 on Friday. Pop Culture Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

