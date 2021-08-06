Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Robert C. Sledd Sells 3,300 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pool stock opened at $486.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

