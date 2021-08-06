Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.37 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $672,322.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 73.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00879143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00096635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,076,098 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

