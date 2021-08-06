Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04), reports.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.75. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$12.60 and a twelve month high of C$24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of C$363.77 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.