Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04), reports.
Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.75. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$12.60 and a twelve month high of C$24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of C$363.77 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 34.84%.
About Polaris Infrastructure
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
