PlotX Trading Up 25.5% This Week (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. PlotX has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00056656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.25 or 0.00880044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00096894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00042331 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

