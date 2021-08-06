PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 202,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,306. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $94,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.