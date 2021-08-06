Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

