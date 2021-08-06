Pivotal Investment Corp III’s (NYSE:PICCU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 9th

Pivotal Investment Corp III’s (NYSE:PICCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Investment Corp III had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NYSE PICCU opened at $9.92 on Friday.

